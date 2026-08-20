Press Release, Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs:

INDIANAPOLIS — At the direction of Governor Mike Braun, a new program has been created to provide critical financial assistance and resources to veterans and their families displaced by recent severe weather across the state.

“Indiana stands with our Hoosier veterans, especially in times of crisis when natural disasters disrupt lives and threaten the security of families across our state,” said Governor Braun. “No veteran should face these challenges alone, and Indiana is here to support those who have served with the same dedication they have shown to our great nation.

The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs has swiftly launched the Disaster Flood Emergency (DFE) program to ensure veteran households receive the support they need during this time. This focused effort, developed as part of the Military Family Relief Fund (MFRF), is designed to deliver timely aid to veterans affected by the severe storms and flooding. By streamlining processes and prioritizing rapid response, eligible households can access financial assistance for essential needs such as housing, food, transportation, and other urgent expenses.

To qualify, applicants must be eligible for the MFRF program and impacted by the recent weather events. Veterans and their families may apply by visiting the MFRF Application Webpage or contacting their local County Veteran Service Officer (CVSO) for more information.

As Indiana continues to support those who have served, the department remains committed to ensuring every Hoosier veteran has access to essential resources and assistance.

To learn more about the Military Family Relief Fund.

To locate your County Veteran Service Officer.

About the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs

The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) is a state agency dedicated to Supporting, Serving, and Advocating for the Indiana Veteran Community. IDVA is committed to Serve More, Serve Better, and Serve Together. For more information about IDVA and its services, visit our website.