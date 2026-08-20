DEVELOPING SITUATION

A confirmed derecho impacted the state and resulted in widespread damaging winds, at least two tornadoes, large hail, and flash flooding. Persistent rainfall remained in the area due to high moisture and extreme instability that began on Aug. 11, 2026. The State Emergency Operations Center increased staffing levels on Aug. 12 for coordination and resource support, increasing to a Level III (Emergency Conditions).

Governor Mike Braun issued a statewide disaster declaration for the severe weather and flooding on Aug. 13, 2026.

County Emergency Declarations: The following twenty-two (22) counties have issued county emergency declarations: Carroll, Cass, Dearborn, Delaware, Fayette, Fountain, Franklin, Hamilton, Henry, Lake, LaPorte, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, Porter, Pulaski, Putnam, Starke, Tipton, Warren and Wayne counties. If a county has issued an emergency declaration, this means the county board of commissioners has determined that conditions may cause emergency services to be impacted or delayed. A county emergency declaration initiates county emergency plans and allows additional resources to be provided by the state to assist local response efforts.

STATE RESPONSE In addition to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, other agencies supporting the statelevel incident response included the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (211), Indiana Department of Transportation, Indiana Department of Health, Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, Indiana State Police, Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Indiana Department of Correction, Indiana National Guard, the American Red Cross, the National Weather Service and Federal Emergency Management Agency Integration Team members.

The State Disaster Relief Fund – Individual Assistance is now available. Impacted Hoosiers may qualify for emergency aid grants of up to $5,000. This fund is designed to help families secure essential items like clothing and uninsured medical devices while they are displaced from their homes.

To date, more than 20,000 individuals have applied for state disaster relief fund assistance for the August 2026 disaster.

Since taking office, Gov. Braun has opened the state disaster relief fund for individual assistance five (5) times: • Several severe weather events in March/April of 2025, including a mine collapse in southern Indiana. The maximum amount available was capped at $2,000 for individual assistance.

• Severe weather and flooding in Monroe, Greene and Daviess counties in May and June of 2025. The maximum amount available was capped at $2,000 for individual assistance. • Severe weather in March of 2026 in northern Indiana. The maximum amount was not capped. • Severe weather in June of 2026 for 63 counties across Indiana. The maximum amount is not capped. • And most recently, for severe weather and flooding in August of 2026 statewide. The maximum amount is capped at $5,000.

To find the balance of the state disaster relief fund, click here and search “state disaster relief fund”. FSSA: The Trump Administration has approved Indiana’s waiver to extend the deadline for replacement SNAP benefits through Aug. 31 for Lake and Porter counties only. Eligible Hoosiers in Lake and Porter counties impacted by last week’s severe weather and ongoing power outages now have more time to request replacement SNAP benefits for food they lost.

IDOI: On Aug. 17, Indiana Department of Insurance Commissioner Holly Lambert issued a bulletin due to the recent severe weather calling for a 60-day moratorium for cancellation of any insurance policy in effect for any policyholder directly affected by the disaster events residing within the state of Indiana, and a suspension of any penalty attached to the late payment therein.

This moratorium took effect on Aug. 17, but the Indiana Department of Insurance expects insurers to apply this moratorium retroactively to the day before the disaster occurred in Indiana.

Read the full moratorium here. IDOC and INNG: The Indiana Department of Correction, along with the Indiana National Guard, has worked diligently throughout northwest Indiana to clear more than three hundred and sixty (360) routes to assist NIPSCO with power restoration efforts as of Aug. 20, 2026.

Mission requests: Missions are requests submitted by county emergency management agencies and local officials to the state when community needs exceed local capabilities and require additional state support.

The state has completed 48 (+8) mission requests to date, with 11 (-2) missions currently deployed and being utilized. Examples of completed missions include: • Request aviation support to conduct aerial damage assessments (DA) for Franklin, Fayette, Wayne, Marion, Hamilton, Madison, and Delaware Counties on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, and Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026 (if necessary). DA Team will consist of one IDHS and three (3) FEMA personnel. Request departure from Greenwood Airport daily.

• Request for eye protection for disaster volunteers and residents in the impacted areas. • Two (2) Indiana National Guard helicopters are conducting operations to dam this section of the Blue Woods Creek and White River. Super Sacks filled with dirt/sand will be positioned to block the water flow in order to protect water/wastewater infrastructure. Operations are currently underway and expected to last approximately 1800ET, Aug. 19. Eleven (11) total Indiana National Guard personnel are working the mission, including two (2) refueling personnel. Examples of deployed missions include: • Indiana State Police has twenty (20) troopers working day shift 0700-1900CT until Saturday, Aug. 22, to support NIPSCO power restoration.

FEDERAL RESPONSE On Aug. 15, 2026, President Trump approved an Emergency Declaration for the state of Indiana to enable FEMA to directly support the ongoing response to flooding for 53 counties: Allen, Bartholomew, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Dearborn, Decatur, Delaware, Fayette, Fountain, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hamilton, Hancock, Harrison, Hendricks, Henry, Jasper, Jay, Jefferson, Jennings, Knox, Kosciusko, Lake, LaPorte, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Miami, Morgan, Newton, Orange, Owen, Parke, Perry, Pike, Porter, Pulaski, Randolph, Ripley, Rush, Shelby, St. Joseph, Starke, Tipton, Union, Wabash, Warren, Washington, Wayne and White counties.

With the current declaration, FEMA can provide direct federal assistance, including specialized teams, equipment, supplies, and technical support, as needed, to help Indiana protect lives, restore essential services, clear roads for emergency access and keep communities safe. FEMA has also coordinated support from other federal agencies, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Environmental Protection Agency, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, National Weather Service, Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Transportation Security Administration and other federal partners, to assist with response and recovery efforts.

Federal assistance is not available to homeowners and renters at this time. The Emergency Declaration authorizes FEMA to provide emergency protective measures (limited to Direct Federal Assistance only) that the state and local governments are unable to perform to save lives and protect public health and safety. This federal support includes activities such as emergency route clearance; search and rescue; emergency temporary power restoration; and emergency communication support for first responders.

An emergency declaration does not prevent the governor from subsequently requesting a major disaster declaration for other unmet needs caused by the event, informed by an assessment of the disaster impacts and whether those impacts exceed state and local recovery capabilities, but local and state per capita indicators (thresholds) must be met.

Indiana Department of Homeland Security and FEMA personnel began conducting aerial joint preliminary damage assessments throughout the state on Aug. 18, 2026. Expedited joint preliminary damage assessments were completed Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. Joint preliminary damage assessments are the first step to collect the information needed to request a major disaster declaration.

POWER OUTAGES Statewide power outage update: 65,224 (-19,911) as of 1400 on Aug. 20, 2026. The majority of the power outages are in Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties. Power restoration remains the top priority for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. INNG, INDOT, DNR and IDOC initially provided heavy equipment and sawyer crews for route clearance operations alongside NIPSCO crews.

The latest date NIPSCO anticipates parts of northwest Indiana’s power being restored is Tuesday, Aug. 25, due to the extensive damage. Every state agency that can assist with power restoration efforts is diligently working alongside utility crews to expedite this process in order to get power restored by the end of the weekend.

https://www.nipsco.com/outages/power-outages For the most up to date information on NIPSCO’s estimated time of restoration, visit

SHELTERS Twelve (12) shelters are currently open throughout the state, eight (by the American Red Cross, and four (4) partner/independent shelters, with a total population of 229 (+6).

https://www.redcross.org/…/find-an-open-shelter.html More information can be found here:

FATALITIES Seven people have died in storm-related incidents since the storm system began on Aug. 11 in the following counties: Delaware (2), Henry, Lake, LaPorte, Jennings and Porter.

Specific details on timelines and circumstances are still being confirmed. IDHS is aware of an additional fatality in Monroe County and is waiting for additional details to determine if it is storm-related.

ASSISTANCE REQUESTS AND DAMAGE REPORTING on.in.gov/August2026Disaster The August Disaster Resource Hub is now available. The hub serves as a comprehensive resource center for individuals seeking state and federal assistance and updates related to the severe weather events that began on Aug. 11. Learn more:

Indiana’s State Disaster Relief Fund will provide up to $5,000 in emergency aid grants to Hoosiers in need of assistance. This fund will enable families to get the basics like clothing and uninsured medical devices while they are displaced from their homes.

on.in.gov/IN-211 Indiana 211 is accepting damage reports for Cass, Dearborn, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Henry, Lake, LaPorte, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Miami, Morgan, Newton, Pike, Porter, Pulaski, Randolph, Rush, Tipton, Warren and Wayne counties for severe weather impacting these communities beginning Aug. 11. To help establish a comprehensive assessment of damage, residents can call 866-211-9966 or visit the Indiana 211 website ().

SAFE TRAVEL https://511in.org/ • Hoosiers can find more information on INDOT routes that are currently closed due to flooding by using the INDOT TrafficWise tool online ator through the INDOT TrafficWise mobile app. • Check with city, town and county highway departments for the most up-to-date information on local roads affected by flooding. https://www.in.gov/dhs/travel-advisory-map/ • The IDHS Travel Advisory Map atis available to view county travel status information. • High water continues to require the closure of some roads. Do not ignore “high water” warning signs or drive around barricades closing roads for flooding. Individuals traveling at night, when it is more difficult to see flood dangers, should be especially cautious.

HEALTH AND SAFETY CONCERNS • Flood water is not safe to swim or play in. Flood water contains various contaminants, chemicals and other dangerous pollutants that can make people and animals sick. Keep children, pets and livestock out of flood water as much as possible. https://www.in.gov/health/lhd/localhealth-department-map • Well water in flood-affected areas may be contaminated with pathogens and be unsafe to drink. Residents who use wells should contact their local health department to coordinate testing to ensure their water sources are safe to drink. Local health department contact information can be found on the IDOH website at • Mold is a significant issue after a flood and may not be immediately visible. Those with affected homes or businesses should remove items that have been wet for two or more days. A mixture of bleach and water (no more than one cup of bleach per gallon of water) can be used on rigid surfaces such as countertops, floors, sinks and stoves and plastic toys. • No one who sees or experiences a disaster is untouched by it. Loss from flooding is no exception. Disaster stress and grief are normal, but there is help available if someone in the family needs mental health assistance/counseling. Immediate, free emotional support is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or by calling or texting the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990.