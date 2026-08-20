LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dunnet Bay Construction Company will conduct overnight lane closures on I-94 between U.S. 421 and U.S. 20/35 (mile marker 34-40) during the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. over the next two weeks.

Lane closures will first occur for two evenings beginning on or after tonight Thursday, August 20. Crews will be removing the work zone configuration currently in place to put traffic back into the standard three-lane configuration in both directions, as well as conducting guardrail repairs.

Overnight lane closures will occur for four nights starting on or after Wednesday, August 26 for raised pavement marking installation. I-94 will be reduced to one lane in each direction for this overnight work but will resume three travel lanes during daytime hours.

This work is in relation to the full bridge deck replacement on Bleck Rd over I-94 through the beginning of September, which includes restrictions on I-94. The work zone to the west of U.S. 421 will remain in place after construction at Bleck Rd concludes.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns on I-94, especially during overnight hours. INDOT encourages drivers to consider safety for all by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.