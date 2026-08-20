Chesterton, IN – The Duneland Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that the 6th Annual Vino al Fresco Wine Tasting Festival will take place as planned this Saturday, August 22, from 5 to 8 PM in Thomas Centennial Park.

After a difficult week for the Duneland community, the Chamber is looking forward to bringing people together for an evening in downtown Chesterton. Guests are invited to enjoy wine tastings, live music, local food and time with friends while also showing some extra support for the downtown businesses that have weathered a challenging week.

“This community has been through a lot over the past several days, and we’re incredibly grateful for everyone who has worked around the clock to help Duneland recover,” said Maura Mundell, Duneland Chamber President. “We hope Vino al Fresco gives people a chance to come together, unwind and enjoy our downtown again.”

In appreciation of the tremendous work taking place throughout Chesterton following the storms, the Duneland Chamber will also make a donation to the Chesterton Parks Department to thank its crews for their tireless efforts to clean up and restore the community’s parks.

Vino al Fresco tickets include festival entry, unlimited wine tastings, live music and a commemorative wine glass. Guests will enjoy selections from Avinodos Winery, Four Corners Winery, Lambstone Cellars Winery, Running Vines Winery, Oliver Winery, St. Julian Winery and Easley Winery. Zorn Brew Works will also be on-site for guests who prefer beer.

Live music will be provided by the Village Ruckus, with food available for purchase from Running Vines and additional experiences including permanent jewelry.

The Chamber will once again offer non-alcoholic options at the Designated Driver Tent, sponsored by State Farm Insurance – Jim Kristoff. Epic Limo will also provide free rides home within the 46304-zip code for guests who need them.

The event is made possible by sponsors 1st Source Bank Chesterton, Avalon Springs Health Campus, Berglund Construction, CLH, CPAs & Consultants, Cleveland-Cliffs, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Graff Auto Campus, Horizon Bank, McColly Real Estate – Paul Boyter, NIPSCO, NITCO, State Farm Insurance – Jim Kristoff, Tethan’s Candy & Confections, Urschel Laboratories, Inc., Wellsand Landscaping and Hardscapes, and WIMS 95.1 FM/AM 1420/106.7 FM.

Tickets are available now at dunelandchamber.org or at the Duneland Chamber office, 220 Broadway in Chesterton. Grab your tickets, bring your friends and join us Saturday for an evening of wine, music and community in downtown Chesterton.

Ticket link: https://event.ontaptickets.com/events/vino-al-fresco-2026-8-22-2026

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