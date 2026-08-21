CROWN POINT, Ind. — Franciscan Health Crown Point is hosting a DONA International Birth Doula workshop over two weekends in October.

Doulas are trained professionals who provide continuous physical, emotional and informational support to their clients before, during and shortly after childbirth. A doula may help communicate a woman’s birth plan, create a comfortable environment during delivery or simply provide the general support a family may seek during this pivotal time. A doula does not perform clinical tasks.

The Franciscan Health Crown Point Family Birth Center offers doula services to families free of charge via a volunteer doula program.

The doula workshop will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Central on Oct. 3-4 and Oct. 10-11 at Franciscan Health Crown Point, 12750 St. Francis Drive. Participants must attend all four days of classes to receive a certificate of completion.

The workshop fulfills two requirements toward certification as a DONA International Certified Birth Doula, Introduction to Childbirth and Doula Birth Training. The cost for the workshop is $600 and must be paid after registration. An email from Eventbrite will be sent to registrants with instructions on how to pay for the workshop.

Registration is available online and must be completed by Sept. 21. For more information, please call (219) 746-9134.