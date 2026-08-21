LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. — Following severe storms and widespread power outages across La Porte County, Farmed & Forged Producers Market is expanding its SNAP matching program this weekend to provide additional food purchasing support for households already facing food insecurity.

For participating shoppers, that means $20 in SNAP benefits can provide up to $80 in total purchasing power for SNAP-eligible food from local farmers and food producers. The enhanced match will be available this weekend only at: