LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. — Following severe storms and widespread power outages across La Porte County, Farmed & Forged Producers Market is expanding its SNAP matching program this weekend to provide additional food purchasing support for households already facing food insecurity.
For participating shoppers, that means $20 in SNAP benefits can provide up to $80 in total purchasing power for SNAP-eligible food from local farmers and food producers. The enhanced match will be available this weekend only at:
● Farmed & Forged Michigan City: Saturday, August 22, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
● Farmed & Forged La Porte: Sunday, August 23, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Market Mamas, a program coordinated by NWI Food Council, will also be available at both La Porte County markets this weekend providing an additional $20 in food purchasing support for WIC-eligible moms. Funding will be available for up to 25 participants at the Michigan City market and 25 participants at the La Porte
market, while funds last. Market Mamas benefits may be used on SNAP-eligible foods, creating another layer of support for families working to stretch their grocery budgets and access fresh, local food. Michigan City Farmed & Forged Market #wims #whfb