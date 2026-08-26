Mayor of Michigan City Angie Nelson Deuitch issued a statement on the Michigan City Facebook page on Tuesday regarding LaPorte County being added to the list for SNAP recipients impacted by the recent severe weather:

“I am pleased to share that LaPorte County has been added to the list for SNAP recipients impacted by the recent severe weather to request emergency replacement benefits. Residents affected by recent severe storms and power outages have an extended deadline through August 31, 2026, to request replacement SNAP benefits for spoiled food.