Mayor of Michigan City Angie Nelson Deuitch issued a statement on the Michigan City Facebook page on Tuesday regarding LaPorte County being added to the list for SNAP recipients impacted by the recent severe weather:
“I am pleased to share that LaPorte County has been added to the list for SNAP recipients impacted by the recent severe weather to request emergency replacement benefits. Residents affected by recent severe storms and power outages have an extended deadline through August 31, 2026, to request replacement SNAP benefits for spoiled food.
Households that receive SNAP benefits will need to submit an affidavit detailing food losses for replacement benefits. The affidavit and the FSSA Benefits Portal may be accessed at https://www.in.gov/fssa/dfr/snap-food-assistance/
The affidavit also may be faxed to 888-436-9199 or may be taken to a local FSSA Office. The request must be submitted on or before August 31, 2026.
To find your local FSSA Office: https://www.in.gov/…/ebt…/find-my-local-dfr-office/
Thank you to Senator Banks and Congressman Mrvan’s offices for their assistance in modifying the waiver.
Mayor Angie”
Photo credit: michigancityin.gov