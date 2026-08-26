Tim Curry, who soared to fame in the ‘70s as the flamboyant star of the campy horror movie stage spoof “The Rocky Horror Show” and its screen version “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” died on Tuesday in Los Angeles. He was 80.

Curry’s longtime manager, Marcia Hurwitz, confirmed to Variety that Curry died peacefully at his Toluca Lake home. A cause was not immediately available, though Curry had suffered from several health issues since having a severe stroke in 2012.

At the height of the “Rocky Horror” boom of the late ‘70s, Curry joined A&M Records’ roster, cutting three rock albums, including “Fearless” (No. 53, 1979) and “Simplicity” (No. 112, 1981).

Though Curry would forever be the face that launched a thousand Time Warp dances at midnight “Rocky Horror” screenings around the country, he proved to be far more than a one-trick pony over the course of a career that spanned more than half a century.

In 1968, he began his career as a stage actor with an appearance in the London company of “Hair,” the “American tribal love rock musical.” Into the mid-‘70s. His career spanned several decades in the business.