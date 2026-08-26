News Release from Aug. 25, 2026 by Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO):

Merrillville, Ind. – As of 5 p.m., Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) has restored power to 99% of customers in northern Indiana. Remaining outages may include a limited number of customers with damage to privately owned equipment, as well as routine outages unrelated to the storm. The company is working directly with those customers to support safe reconnection.

“Being without power for days is difficult. Being without power for more than a week is extremely challenging, and we understand the burden that puts on families,” said Vince Parisi, president and chief operating officer of NIPSCO. “This was the worst damage we have ever seen, and we are grateful for the patience from our customers. Thanks to thousands of people working around the clock, restoration is complete, and we’re now focused on supporting the communities still recovering.”

The August 11 derecho and storms in the following days inflicted the worst damage in known company history, knocking out power to approximately 375,000 customers which represents approximately 80% of our electric customers. Crews restored power to nearly all homes and businesses able to safely resume service and rebuilt significant portions of the electric system in less than two weeks, making it the company’s largest restoration effort ever. More than 4,000 internal and contract workers from 14 states, along with first responders and law enforcement, traveled to northern Indiana to support restoration efforts.

“When the storm hit, people came alongside us to help restore power.” Parisi said. “Mutual-aid crews from other utilities, contractors, employees from across our footprint and countless others helped our communities through an incredibly difficult time.”

While primary restoration efforts are complete, a limited number of customers will still experience outages if they have damage to private property that prohibits safe reconnection, such as impacted electrical systems or damaged weatherheads on rooftops. NIPSCO will continue to work directly with those customers and remains committed to supporting them through any final steps needed to safely reconnect service.

NIPSCO appreciates the patience and support of customers and communities across northern Indiana as recovery continues.