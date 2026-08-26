The Town of Chesterton announced that the Valparaiso and Portage compost sites will stop accepting storm debris beginning today Wednesday Aug 26.

The Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County (RWRD) is announcing that the Valparaiso and Portage compost sites will temporarily stop accepting storm debris beginning today, Wednesday, Aug. 26.

“Our compost sites are NEAR CAPACITY and cannot accept additional storm debris at this moment,” RWRD said. “To relieve that pressure, Porter County will be announcing additional drop-off sites as soon as possible where residents can bring storm-related vegetation.”

PORTAGE COMPOST SITE

The Portage compost site will be closed to the public on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 26-27.

VALPARAISO COMPOST SITE

The Valparaiso compost site will remain open but will not be accepting any organic materials from Wednesday, Aug. 26, through Saturday, Aug. 30.

“The site will NOT TAKE BRUSH, YARD WASTE, LOGS, ETC. related to the storm,” RWRD said. “The site WILL be open for drop-off recycling, electronic, light bulb, and battery recycling. THERE IS ALSO NO LOADING FOR MULCH THIS WEEK.”

BOONE GROVE COMPOST SITE