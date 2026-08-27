MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Franciscan Health is teaming up with Michigan City Elston YMCA to offer a free Cooking Matters class.

Participants are invited to prepare and taste a new recipe. The class will highlight healthy food swaps, tips for budget-friendly grocery shopping, proper cooking techniques, general nutrition tips and more.

The class is scheduled to take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Central on Thursday, Sept. 24 at the Michigan City Elston YMCA, 1201 Spring St. in Michigan City. Participants should enter through Door L.

The class is free, but space is limited and registration is required by Sept. 17. To register, please contact Franciscan Health Community Health Specialist Selena Tinoco at Selena.Tinoco@FranciscanAlliance.org or (219) 221-4153.