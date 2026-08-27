Washington, DC – Rep. Frank J. Mrvan released the statement below following the approval from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) of the State of Indiana’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration from the storms of August 11, 2026.

“FEMA has announced that the Major Disaster Declaration requested by Governor Braun for the State of Indiana has been approved.

“This declaration is an important step forward for Northwest Indiana. Our families, businesses, municipalities, first responders, and community organizations have endured tremendous hardship, and they need every available resource to recover and rebuild.

“I thank Governor Braun, our local officials, emergency management personnel, first responders, utility crews, volunteers, and everyone who has worked tirelessly throughout this crisis. I also appreciate the Administration’s approval of this request and the continued efforts of FEMA and our federal, state, and local partners.

“I have been proud to work alongside the Indiana Congressional Delegation to advocate for this assistance because we knew the scale of this disaster exceeded what many individuals and communities could handle on their own.

“Now, we turn our full attention to recovery.

“Federal assistance can provide critical support to eligible individuals, families, businesses, and local governments as they repair homes and infrastructure, address damage, and begin rebuilding. My office will continue working directly with FEMA, state and local officials, and our communities to ensure residents understand what assistance is available and can access the resources for which they qualify.

“To everyone who has been affected, please know that you are not alone. Northwest Indiana has shown extraordinary strength, compassion, and resilience throughout this disaster. We will continue standing together, helping our neighbors, and doing everything possible to ensure our communities come back stronger.

“Additional information about the federal assistance programs is anticipated in the coming days. In the meantime, individuals in Lake, LaPorte, and Porter Counties who are eligible for Individual Assistance can begin the application process through FEMA:

Apply online: www.DisasterAssistance.gov Call FEMA: 1-800-621-3362

“The response brought us through the immediate crisis. Now, the work of recovery and rebuilding begins. I will remain focused on making sure Northwest Indiana receives every resource and every bit of support it needs until the job is done.

“My office will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available and will remain engaged with FEMA, state and local officials, and our communities throughout the recovery process.”