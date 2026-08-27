MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — The City of Michigan City will host its second annual community Overdose Awareness event Sunday, Aug. 30, at the Helping Our People Excel (HOPE) Community Center, 222 McClelland Ave.

This year’s expanded event will bring together residents, families, recovery advocates, first responders and community organizations for an afternoon centered on remembrance, education, prevention and hope.

The event will begin with a short community awareness walk from the HOPE Center to Pullman Park and back. Participants are asked to arrive at the HOPE Center by 2:30 p.m., with the walk beginning at 3 p.m.

Following the walk, the Michigan City Fire Department will offer free CPR training, and Robin Surber of Remembering Alan, Inc. will provide free Narcan training. Participants who complete the Narcan training will receive two doses of the opioid overdose reversal medication to take home.

The LaPorte County Drug Court Alumni will host a rock-painting activity, giving attendees the opportunity to create rocks featuring messages of hope, encouragement or remembrance. Participants may take their rocks home or place them throughout the community for others to find.

Remembering Alan, Inc. will also debut a mobile memorial fence made of chain-link material. Community members are invited to attach customized padlocks to the fence in memory of loved ones lost to overdose. Attendees may bring their own locks, and, through Amber’s House, locks and on-site

engraving will also be available during the event.

Throughout the afternoon, local organizations will host resource tables to connect attendees with recovery services, mental health resources, shelter and other community support. Participating organizations include The Salvation Army of Michigan City, We All in Recovery Cafe, Three20 Recovery, Swanson Center, Amber’s House, Ice Breakers, Nest Community Shelter, Remembering Alan, Inc., HOPE Center and the Michigan City Human Rights Commission.

The event will conclude at 6 p.m.

Michigan City launched its annual Overdose Awareness observance last year with a community walk and resource fair at City Hall. This year’s event expands upon that effort with hands-on life-saving training, remembrance activities and additional opportunities for residents to connect directly with local organizations serving individuals and families affected by substance use disorder.

International Overdose Awareness Day is observed annually on Aug. 31 and serves as a global opportunity to remember those whose lives have been lost to overdose, reduce stigma surrounding substance use and recovery, and promote education that can prevent future deaths.

The Aug. 30 event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.