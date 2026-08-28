The Portage, Valparaiso, and Boone Grove compost sites have all re-opened today, Friday, Aug. 28, and are resuming their normal business hours, according to the Town of Chesterton Facebook page.

The Town of Chesterton released the following information:

*VALPARAISO, 2150 W. Lincolnway. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

*PORTAGE, 6451 U.S. 12. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

*BOONE GROVE, 546S 400W. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“IDENTIFICATION WILL NOW BE CHECKED AND LOGGED

Going forward, we will be checking ID and documenting the names and addresses of those who drop off materials at all three compost sites

Please be patient with us as this is a new system!

Names and addresses MUST be legible.

NOT ACCEPTING MATERIALS FROM CONTRACTORS

For the foreseeable future contractors will NOT be permitted to dump their materials at any of three compost sites.