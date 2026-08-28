Survivors should file an insurance claim first. Individuals with homeowners, renters or flood insurance should file a claim before applying for FEMA assistance. FEMA does not duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If a policy does not cover all disaster-related expenses, survivors may still be eligible for federal support.
Homeowners and renters in Carroll, Dearborn, Decatur, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Hancock, Henry, Lake, LaPorte, Madison, Marion, Morgan, Porter, Pulaski, Randolph, Rush, Tipton, Union and Wayne counties who sustained uninsured damage or losses due to the August storms, tornadoes and flooding may now apply for FEMA disaster assistance.
Individuals who have already applied for State Disaster Relief Funds must also submit an application for FEMA disaster assistance to be considered for federal support.
Available MRIC locations:
Each location will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., except Lake County, which will close at 4:30 p.m. Additional dates, times and locations will be announced as services become available.
|County
|Location
|Delaware County
|EMS Station 3
4501 E. Memorial Drive
Muncie, Indiana 47320
|Franklin County
|Metamora Church of God
20146 U.S. 52
Laurel, Indiana 47024
|Fayette County
|Baptist Temple School
1380 State Road 44
Connersville, Indiana 47332
|Marion County
|Broad Ripple Family Center
1426 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, Indiana 46220
|Lake County
|Locations vary. Click here more information.
Applicants should bring:
- Social Security Number
- Insurance Information
- Damage Information
- Financial Information
- Contact Information
- Direct Deposit Information (optional)
The fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or the Spanish language DisasterAssistance.gov/es.For more information or additional assistance, individuals may contact the FEMA Helpline (1-800-621-3362), which provides support in multiple languages.
Those who use a relay service, captioned telephone or other assisted communication should provide FEMA with the number associated with that service. An accessible video explaining how to apply is available at “What You Need to Know Before Applying for FEMA Assistance.”
Applicants should remain alert for potential fraud. FEMA representatives will never request payment to complete an application. Hoosiers should only use disasterassistance.gov, the helpline or visit a Mobile Registration Intake Center (MRIC) to submit an application. Suspected fraud can be reported to StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov.
Media outlets are prohibited from filming at MRIC locations without prior permission to protect the privacy and personal information of disaster survivors. Media availability will be offered at a later date.