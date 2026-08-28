News Release, Indiana Department of Homeland Security:

— Beginning Friday, Aug. 28, Indiana disaster survivors will be able to meet directly with state, county and FEMA teams at multiple Mobile Registration Intake Centers (MRICs). Representatives at these centers will provide in-person assistance, answer questions and help homeowners and renters apply for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program.

Survivors should file an insurance claim first. Individuals with homeowners, renters or flood insurance should file a claim before applying for FEMA assistance. FEMA does not duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If a policy does not cover all disaster-related expenses, survivors may still be eligible for federal support.

Homeowners and renters in Carroll, Dearborn, Decatur, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Hancock, Henry, Lake, LaPorte, Madison, Marion, Morgan, Porter, Pulaski, Randolph, Rush, Tipton, Union and Wayne counties who sustained uninsured damage or losses due to the August storms, tornadoes and flooding may now apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

Individuals who have already applied for State Disaster Relief Funds must also submit an application for FEMA disaster assistance to be considered for federal support.