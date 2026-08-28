On Wednesday, August 26th, a jury spent many hours deciding the fate of Breon Ware. Mr. Ware was originally scheduled for trial earlier in August, but the trial was delayed due to the August Derecho. With the loss of power and issues around the Region, the trial was continued until Monday, August 24th. Over a three day trial, the jury heard evidence from the State and Defendant, regarding Murder charges, aggravated battery, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Mr. Ware was charged with the September 2025 murder of Aaron Stingley of Laporte. The jury, hearing the evidence, delivered a Guilty verdict on all charges. Judge Havens of Circuit Court will sentence Mr. Ware on September 25th.

Prosecuting Attorney Sean Fagan commented: “There are three truths during a trial: The State’s, the Defendant’s, and the Jury’s. And what the Jury determines is the truth, thru the evidence at trial, is reflected in its verdict.”

Prosecuting Attorney Fagan continued: “Solid investigations build solid prosecutions. My thanks to the Laporte City Police Department, and Adam Jaskowiak for their work on this one.