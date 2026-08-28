JOIN RIC FEDERIGHI AND TEAM WIMS ALL WEEKEND LONG!

One of Michigan City’s most beloved traditions returns Labor Day Weekend, September 4–7th, 2026, at Washington Park. Oktoberfest is the City’s most requested annual event, bringing together residents and visitors for four days of great food, live music, and community celebration. The festival features multiple live music stages with dozens of performances, along with local and regional food vendors and a wide variety of art, craft, and merchandise vendors from across the region. Families and friends can enjoy a festive atmosphere, delicious eats, and lively entertainment, all while celebrating the end of summer together. Celebrate the season with good music, good food, and good company at this signature Michigan City event.

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