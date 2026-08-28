As Northwest Indiana continues to recover following recent severe storms, Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) and the NiSource Charitable Foundation are expanding support for customers and communities through a combination of customer protections, financial assistance resources and a $2 million contribution to recovery efforts. The funding will be administered through Legacy Foundation, Porter County Community Foundation and Unity Foundation, which will work with local nonprofit organizations to address ongoing community needs.

“The work of recovery doesn’t end when power is restored,” said Melody Birmingham, executive vice president and group president of NiSource utilities. “Across Northwest Indiana, local organizations have been helping to provide families with food, support seniors, coordinate volunteers and address the challenges that remain after the storms. This funding will help sustain those community-led efforts and ensure organizations can continue serving residents in the weeks and months ahead.”

Beyond this $2 million charitable contribution, NIPSCO is continuing to support recovery through direct customer assistance. For residential electric customers, the company has suspended disconnections for nonpayment and paused collection activities through Sept. 30 to provide additional time and flexibility following the storms. “Recovery looks different for every family and every community,” said Vincent Parisi, NIPSCO president and chief operating officer. “Our goal is to make sure our neighbors know support is available. Whether that’s through local nonprofit organizations, community resources, assistance programs or the customer support measures we’ve put into place, we are providing people with the help they need as they move forward.” NIPSCO encourages customers who may be experiencing financial challenges to explore assistance options at NIPSCO.com/FinancialSupport. Customers can learn more about available programs and resources designed to help keep them connected safely and responsibly while identifying solutions that fit their individual circumstances.

About the NiSource Charitable Foundation

The NiSource Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and serves as the charitable arm for NiSource Inc. and its companies operating under the NIPSCO and Columbia Gas brands. The Foundation’s mission is to create strong and sustainable communities where employees and customers live and work through charitable giving and employee volunteerism.

About NIPSCO