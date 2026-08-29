The Indiana State Police Lowell Post has been requested to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred Friday evening involving officers from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department and Gary Police Department. Check out the Indiana State Police-Lowell Post FACEBOOK page for the latest details-see below

The Indiana State Police Lowell Post has been requested to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred Friday evening involving officers from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department and Gary Police Department. One suspect is deceased and no officers were injured. The incident took place near 4th Ave./Broadway in Gary. No other information is immediately available to be released. Additional information may be released later Saturday afternoon. There is no ongoing threat to the public as CSI officers remain on scene as of 5:00 am