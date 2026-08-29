The latest from theon a female struck by a train Friday evening August 28th near Greenwood and South Carroll Avenue-FOLLOW the MCPD FACEBOOK page for the latest

Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 2 were dispatched to an area near the Greenwood Avenue and South Carroll Avenue railroad crossing at approximately 9:39 P.M. on August 28th for an adult female that was struck by a train. The female was transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

The Investigative Division responded to the scene and assisted officers with the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is advised to contact Sgt. Oberle at (219) 874-3221; Ext. 1077 or by email at moberle@emichigancity.com. The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released when it becomes available