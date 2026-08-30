STARKE & MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews will conduct seal coat operations on State Road 23 in Starke County and State Road 10 in Marshall County next week.

State Road 23 will be closed between State Road 8 and U.S. 30 starting on or after Monday, August 31. State Road 10 will be closed between Juniper Rd and State Road 19 on or after Wednesday, September 2.

Scrub seal operations will take place for approximately two days on each roadway during the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

This work is weather sensitive so the schedule is subject to change.