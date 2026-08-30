On July 28th, 2026, a Circuit Court jury convicted Nayeemul Malik of Possession of Cocaine, a Level 4 Felony. It was a two day trial. Mr. Malik will be sentenced on August 28th in Circuit Court. A Level 4 Felony is punishable from 2 to 12 years, with an advisory sentence of 6 years.

Prosecuting Attorney Sean Fagan commented: “I’m a big fan of Deputy Wade Wallace. His professionalism and experience has been cited in Indiana case law as an exemplar of what to do.

Prosecuting Attorney Sean Fagan commented: “I’m a big fan of Deputy Wade Wallace. His professionalism and experience has been cited in Indiana case law as an exemplar of what to do.

He was the main witness in this case. Can’t say enough good things about him.”

He was the main witness in this case. Can’t say enough good things about him.”