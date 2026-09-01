HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 100 degrees expected. Highs in the
  upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight low temperatures in the low to mid
  70s.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan, and
  northwest Ohio.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
  illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.