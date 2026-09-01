HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values around 100 degrees expected. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 70s. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan, and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.