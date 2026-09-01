HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values around 100 degrees expected. Highs in the
upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight low temperatures in the low to mid
70s.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan, and
northwest Ohio.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
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