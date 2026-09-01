Anita J. Piper , 89, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 2:10 am in Aperion Care – Michigan City, Michigan City, Indiana.

A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will take Wednesday, September 2, 2026 at 10:00 am in Mary Mother of Mercy Catholic Parish-St. Mary’s Campus, 10th & Buffalo streets, Michigan City, Indiana with Rev. Daniel Raab officiating. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Arrangements are being handled by the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.

Contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church 411 W. 11th St. Michigan City, IN 46360 or to the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana 111 Sunnybrook Ct., South Bend, IN 46637

To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our web site at www.otthaverstock.com.