Press release, Indiana Department of Health:

INDIANAPOLIS – State health officials and emergency healthcare partners statewide have joined together to make Indiana only the third state in the nation to end the practice of emergency medical services being diverted from hospitals due to over-crowding in the emergency department and hospital.

This practice, which involves hospitals diverting ambulances to other facilities during times of high patient volume, was often used as a temporary measure to alleviate crowding but could lead to unintended consequences on patient care. Hospital diversion has been found to increase transport times, create EMS shortages, delay and reduce continuity of care and potentially worsen patient outcomes. State health officials, hospitals and emergency medical providers have agreed that starting in September hospital diversion will now be restricted to only cases of disaster and critical infrastructure failure. This will ensure Hoosiers receive the best care possible where they are, when they need it.

This initiative was a collaborative effort of the Indiana Department of Health, Indiana Chapter of the National Association of EMS Physicians, Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Indiana EMS Commission, Indiana Hospital Association, Indiana Fire Chiefs Association, Indiana Emergency Nurses Association, Indiana Emergency Medical Services Association and the Indiana Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians. These entities will continue to collaborate moving forward to develop patient-centered solutions to emergency department crowding.

“This is a huge accomplishment for Hoosiers. Ending diversion practices was a joint decision among those who work in emergency care. Unfortunately, we saw a significant increase in crowd-based emergency services diversion during the pandemic. Since that time, partners have been working diligently to get to today,” said Indiana State Health Commissioner Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP. “The hospitals report that overcrowding remains a concern but all partners recognize the importance of getting patients to the right care, at the right place and at the right time.”

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