Tri‑Township School Corporation is proud to be named an official recipient of the 2026–2027 Indiana K‑12 Robotics Competition Grant, awarded by the Indiana Department of Education. The grant recognizes districts that demonstrate strong STEM programming and provide students with hands-on engineering opportunities.

Tri‑Township’s robotics program has become one of the district’s most celebrated student initiatives, earning statewide and national attention for its achievements. In recent seasons, Tri‑Township teams have:

Qualified for the Indiana VEX IQ Elementary State Championship for the third time, with Team 46390B earning top placements and demonstrating advanced engineering design skills.

Placed 13th at the Indiana VEX V5 Middle School State Championship, showcasing competitive performance among dozens of statewide teams.

Advanced through state finals to qualify for the VEX World Championship, where students represented Tri‑Township on the global stage after a standout season.

These accomplishments highlight the district’s commitment to STEM excellence and the strength of its PK–12 robotics pathway.

Tri-Township School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Paige McNulty shared her pride in the district’s continued momentum.

“Tri‑Township students continue to prove that when you invest in STEM education, incredible things happen,” said McNulty. “Our robotics grant affirms the hard work of our students, coaches, and families, and we are deeply honored to be recognized at the state level. Further, our scholars represent the very best of innovation, teamwork and Tiger pride.”

Families interested in joining the Tri‑Township Tiger family can learn more and enroll by visiting tritownship.k12.in.us or call the district’s main office at 219‑733‑2133. #wims #whfb