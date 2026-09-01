NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Ram Construction Services of Michigan Inc will have lane closures on State Road 10 between U.S. 41 and C.R. 400 W beginning on or after Wednesday, September 2.

State Road 10 will be reduced to one lane through late September for a bridge deck overlay preventive maintenance project at Beaver Lake Ditch. Temporary traffic signals will be installed to direct traffic.

INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and be prepared to wait for the temporary traffic signal. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area and should slow down and drive distraction-free through all work zones