“FEMA and IDHS will be in La Porte County on Thursday and Friday to help residents apply for assistance with uninsured or underinsured losses caused by the storms on August 11.

Thursday, September 3, 2026 at Krueger Memorial Hall, located at 801 Liberty Trail, Michigan City, IN 46360, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Friday, September 4, 2026 at the La Porte County Fairgrounds Community Building, located at 2581 IN-2, La Porte, IN 46350, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

disasterassistance.gov Alternatively, residents may apply online with FEMA ator call 1-800-621-3362, 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

If you have homeowners, renters, or flood insurance, file a claim before applying for FEMA assistance. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.