The City of Michigan City announced the following roadwork update for today Wednesday, Sept. 2:

The following streets are scheduled for paving:

📍 7th Street — Lincoln Avenue to Huron Street

📍 8th Street — Grant Street to Huron Street

📍 9th Street — Grant Street to Huron Street

📍 Grant Street — 10th Street to 7th Street

🌡️ Due to Wednesday’s heat advisory, crews may not be able to complete all scheduled paving in one day.

Please use alternate routes when possible, allow extra travel time and remain alert for construction crews working in these areas.

All roadwork is weather permitting and subject to change. Additional updates will be shared as they become available.