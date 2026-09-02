On August 28th at approximately 9:39 P.M., the LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding an adult female that was struck by a train near the Greenwood Avenue and South Carroll Avenue railroad crossing. Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 2 responded to the scene and located a 58-year-old female suffering from multiple life-threatening injuries.

Responding officers provided life saving measures to the victim before she was flown to a regional hospital in South Bend for advanced medical treatment. The victim eventually succumbed to her injuries on August 29th.

An investigation into this incident revealed the victim intentionally stepped into the path of an eastbound CSX train. Investigators from the Investigative Division and CSX Police Department responded to the scene to continue with the investigation. The Saint Joseph County Coroner’s Office declared this incident as death by suicide. The Michigan City Police Department is not releasing the victim’s name due to this being a private matter.

There are many resources available to help those suffering from a crisis, in mental health distress or having thoughts of suicide.

https://988lifeline.org/get-help/ Anyone experiencing a crisis, in mental health distress or having thoughts of suicide can call or text 988 and speak with a trained crisis counselor 24 hours a day. The conversations are confidential and judgment free. Additional information can be found on their website at

The Swanson Center is another resource available to help those experiencing a crisis, in mental health distress or having thoughts of suicide. Anyone experiencing a crisis, in mental health distress or having thoughts of suicide can call their primary number at (219) 879-4621 during normal business hours or (219) 871-9975 after business hours to speak with a trained crisis counselor. The Swanson Center has offices in LaPorte and Michigan City.

https://www.swansoncenter.org/ Additional information can be found on their website at

The Michigan City Police Department is fortunate to have Jocelyn Colburn as a trained and certified Social Worker. Jocelyn can also assist anyone suffering from a crisis, in mental health distress or having thoughts of suicide. She can be contacted at (219) 874-3221; Ext. 1072 or by email at jcolburn@emichigancity.com.