With the recent heat, the City of Valparaiso is reminding the public of cooling centers in the city.

Valparaiso cooling center locations and hours of operation are:

Valparaiso YMCA (219) 462-4185

1201 Cumberland Crossing

Open Mon – Fri 5:00 am – 10:00 pm, Sat 7:00 am – 6:00 pm, Sun 11:00 am – 6:00 pm

Porter County Public Library, Valparaiso Branch (219) 462-0524

103 Jefferson St.

Open Mon – Thurs 9:00 am – 8:00 pm., Fri 9:00 am – 6:00 pm, Sat 9:00 am – 5:00 pm,

Sun 1:00 pm ­– 5:00 pm

Daybreak Resource Center (219) 510-1800

500 Don Hovey Dr.

Open Mon – Sun 7:00 am – 7:00 pm

“Please remember to check on others, the city said on their Facebook page. “To sign up for the Valparaiso Police Department CARE program which checks on residents during harsh weather, visit tinyurl.com/VPDcare.”

(Image source: Valparaiso Now / Facebook)