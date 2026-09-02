IT’S A FASHION THING on Saturday September 5th at Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets in Michigan City
Join us on September 5th at 12 PM CDT at the Gazebo in the Center Courtyard for an exciting Fall Fashion Show featuring the newest trends, seasonal essentials, and standout looks from your favorite outlet stores.
Featured Retailers:
Aeropostale
Brooks Brothers
Crocs
Hot Topic
Jockey
Le Creuset
Love Her Beauty Lounge
Sunglass Hut
And more!
Discover fresh fall outfits, wardrobe inspiration, and top styles for the season as our retailers showcase their latest collections.
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets-Noon | September 5th Center Courtyard Gazebo
Don’t miss this stylish fall celebration! Visit their website at www.premiumoutlets.com. Check out the QR code scans to our website with updated details #wims #whfb #michigancity