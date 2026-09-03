The Porter County Emergency Management Agency announced on their Facebook page that there will be a storm assistance information center that will be available Sept. 9-12.

Porter County EMA shared the following information:

🚨 STORM ASSISTANCE ONE-STOP-SHOP 🚨

Were you affected by the August 11 severe storm? Help is available!

The Porter County Emergency Management Agency, in partnership with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, is bringing multiple local, state, and federal agencies together in one convenient location to help residents and businesses affected by storm damage.

💬 Get answers. Learn about available assistance. And, for some programs, complete initial registration for assistance you may be eligible to receive.

📍 Woodland Park – Sycamore Room

2100 Willowcreek Road, Portage

📅 September 9–12

🕘 Wed.–Fri.: 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

🕘 Sat.: 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Representatives will be available from agencies including IDHS, FEMA, Indiana Department of Health, Indiana Housing Department, Indiana Department of Insurance, BMV, and more.

👉 If you experienced storm-related damage, stop by to learn about available resources and assistance—and get help taking the first steps toward applying.

Please share to help reach others impacted by the storm.