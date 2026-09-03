HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Afternoon heat index values around 100 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan, and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.