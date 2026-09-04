SCHERERVILLE, Ind. – Franciscan Health is partnering with the Schererville Parks & Recreation Department to provide a free Fall Health Series.

The weekly Friday morning programs will begin with a health education session presented by Franciscan, followed by a light group walk or other physical activity.

The events will take place at 9:30 a.m. on six Fridays beginning Sept. 11 and running through Oct. 23 at the Schererville Community Center, 500 E. Joliet St. There will be no class on Friday, Sept. 18.

Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and walking shoes. The sessions are planned to take place outdoors, but in the event of inclement weather, will move indoors.

All ages and abilities are welcome. Attendees do not need to be Schererville residents to participate.

For more information, please contact Schererville Parks & Recreation Department Event Coordinator Kimberly Evanatz at (219) 865-5530 Ext. 6105.