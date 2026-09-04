MICHIGAN CITY – Save the Dunes announces their annual benefit concert, Jammin with Save the Dunes, date of September 19, 2026. Held in in Michigan City’s Millenium Plaza, this live music family friendly event is all about coming together to celebrate nature and have a blast while supporting a cause that matters. Proceeds benefit the Save the Dunes mission of protecting and advocating for the Indiana Dunes, Lake Michigan, and the surrounding natural areas for the health and vitality of the environment, and the people who live, work, and recreate in Northwest Indiana. There will be food from regional food trucks and drinks available.

This year’s musical lineup offers something for everyone. Local crowd-pleaser Nawty will be headlining the event playing a multigenerational cover and variety set that will have you dancing. The Joliet Jakes will also be taking the stage with their R&B and Soul set featuring a full lineup of rhythm, horns and Blues Brothers type hits.

VIP ticket holders will also have a special performance by long time Jammin performer Robert Rolfe Feddersen as he jams out on an Emita II boat cruise on Lake Michigan courtesy of Harbor Country Adventures.

VIP entry and boat registration begins at 10am with the boat setting sail promptly at 11am. General Admission Doors open at 12pm and the music starts Jammin at 1pm and will go through 5pm.

General Admission Tickets are just $30 and VIP Tickets cost $100. Children 12 and under are free. Group tickets can also be purchased for a discounted rate. Ticket purchases can be made directly through the Save the Dunes website at savedunes.org/events or through Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/2026-jammin-with-save-the-dunes-tickets-1990583513875)

100% of the event proceeds go towards the Save the Dunes mission. For almost 75 years, Save the Dunes has been a leading force in protecting the unique natural heritage of Northwest Indiana. As an official partner of Indiana Dunes National Park, we work to advance shared goals in land preservation, habitat restoration, and public access—ensuring the dunes are protected for future generations to enjoy.

With support from collaborative partnerships across aisles and sectors, and from across NW Indiana, Save the Dunes continues to be the leader addressing ongoing and emerging conservation issues affecting our region. We would also like to thank the many sponsors that have made the event possible. Sponsors include Castle Subaru, Urschel Gives, CLH CPAs & Consultants, NIPSCO, Harbor Country Adventures, Harbour Trust Investment Management Company, Blue Chip Casino, Applegate & Company, PC, Northwest IN Green Drinks, Michigan City Sustainability Commission, Cleveland-Cliffs, National Parks Conservation Association, Highstreet Insurance & Financial Services, Davey Resource Group, Inc., Micky Gallas Group, Edward Jones-Devon Mulligan and Shell Catalysts & Technologies.

For more information on the event, or to become an event sponsor, please visit savedunes.org or contact us at 219-879-3564 x 120 or email lisa@savedunes.org.