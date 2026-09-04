The Porter County Sheriff’s Department and Porter County Animal Shelter have introduced their newest Special Deputy Rocky.

Special Deputy Rocky recently assisted the Sheriff in releasing the newest members of the Sheriff’s Department from their Field Training Program. “Rocky inspected the recruits, made sure they were ready to serve our community, and—most importantly—confirmed that they always have plenty of dog treats on hand, the Porter County Sheriff’s Office said on their Facebook page.

“Rocky has been a resident at the animal shelter since June 2024. At 7½ years old, this lovable Lab mix is ready for his next chapter—and hopefully, his forever home,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Office gave some info about Rocky: “•7½-year-old Lab mix •Neutered, up to date on his rabies vaccine, microchipped •Wonderful manners •Certified couch potato •Would love a calm home with his new adopter(s) •Can be selective about his dog friends, but has made some friends at the shelter. He may do well with another dog depending on a meet-and-greet.

Just to clear up an important matter: Special Deputy Rocky is NOT a K-9 police dog. Although, if the job involved more treats and sleeping, he’d probably sign up immediately.

“ Rocky is ready for same-day adoption with an approved application. Even better, his adoption fee has been generously sponsored by a member of our community! ️ Those interested in making Special Deputy Rocky a permanent member of your family can apply here: portercountyanimalshelter.org

“Also there’s one more special perk: when Rocky finds his forever home, his certificate will go home with his new family—and he’ll receive a lights-and-sirens send-off from the Sheriff’s Department!” the sheriff’s office said. “Let’s get this good boy out of the shelter and onto his forever couch! Adopt Rocky. He’s ready to serve—and be served treats.”

(Photos credit: Porter County Sheriff’s Office / Facebook)