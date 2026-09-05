The Indiana State Police recently published its Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division Statistics for August 2026.

ISP gave the below information:

The Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) is responsible for enforcing both state and federal regulations on all commercial motor vehicles (CMV). Major tasks include conducting Safety Inspections, New Entrant Safety Audits, and Compliance Reviews to ensure compliance with equipment and hours-of-service regulations.

CVED is also tasked with enforcing Indiana’s size and weight laws and ensuring that commercial carriers are properly registered and paying their fair share of fuel tax dollars. Additionally, they assist in the investigation of commercial vehicle crashes (post-crash inspections) and manage the annual school bus inspection program.

From July 15-August 15, 2026, because of their enforcement efforts, ISP CVED accomplished the following:

Total CMV Inspections Completed – 4,770

Total Out of Service Drivers – 608

Total Out of Service Vehicles – 655

Total Number of Oversize Violations – 452

Total Number of Overweight Violations – 234

Total Number of Violations – 9,455

Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device – 242

ISP CVED’s enforcement efforts are part of Governor Braun’s public safety platform to ensure safe environments to travel, work and live for all Hoosiers and for those who traverse the “Crossroads of America”.