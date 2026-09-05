The Michigan City Police Department has identified a violation of department policy involving an officer’s use of the Flock public-safety camera system. During a routine audit of Flock system activity, MCPD discovered searches conducted by an officer that raised concerns regarding their legitimacy. The department immediately initiated an internal investigation and placed the officer on administrative leave.

The officer resigned from MCPD while the investigation was underway. The department’s administrative review determined that the officer’s use of the system violated MCPD policy. Once the investigation is complete, the matter will be forwarded to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

“Public trust requires transparency and accountability, particularly when the City uses technology that gives law enforcement access to sensitive information,” Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch said. “Our residents have every right to expect that these tools will be used lawfully, ethically and only for legitimate public-safety purposes. When that trust is violated, we have a responsibility to identify it, address it and be transparent with the public about what occurred.”

Flock technology is used by MCPD as a law-enforcement tool to assist in criminal investigations and other legitimate public-safety efforts. Access to the system is governed by department policy, and system activity is subject to auditing and review.

“Misuse of law-enforcement technology will not be tolerated,” Police Chief Steven Forker said. “Our officers are entrusted with access to sensitive systems, and we expect that access to be used appropriately and only for legitimate law-enforcement purposes. In this instance, our auditing process identified a concern, and we acted immediately.” Because the investigation remains ongoing, MCPD cannot release additional details at this time.