MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – The Franklin at 11th Street Station is in the spotlight after being named the Large Population Project of the Year by the Mid-America Economic Development Council.

The annual awards recognize outstanding endeavors in economic development efforts with the Project of the Year highlighting a collaborative project having significant and measurable impact on a city, county or region.

“Our team is honored to accept this award that underscores the value of collaboration, synergy and momentum that we have cultivated here in Michigan City,” said EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse. “The award represents the power of the EDCMC, City of Michigan City and Flaherty & Collins uniting to have a significant effect on our downtown and beyond.”

“The Franklin represents the kind of transformational investment Michigan City has been working toward,” Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch said. “It brings together housing, transportation and economic development in a way that strengthens our downtown and positions our community for continued growth.

“This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects what can happen when the public and private sectors share a vision and work together to bring it to life.”

The $101 million mixed-use high-rise apartment community developed by Flaherty & Collins is adjacent to the South Shore Train Station and part of Michigan City’s Transit-Oriented Development District (TOD) – the first and only rail TOD and FTA Joint Development Project in Indiana. It includes 220 studio spaces with one, two or three bedrooms, walkability to the city’s downtown and direct access to Chicago via the South Shore with a time of 67 minutes.

Tours will be scheduled soon to offer a firsthand look at the impactful development, and the first residents are moving in this fall, Hulse said.

“The project was prompted by the train station renovations, grew from the initial plans for just a parking garage and spotlights the benefits of positive private-public partnerships,” he said.

Hulse and EDCMC Operations Director Liliana Franco accepted the award during the Mid-America Economic Development Council’s annual conference, which focused on Power, Progress and Prosperity. The organization brings together economic development professionals from 13 states to prompt connections and best practices while providing a platform for ongoing education opportunities