Governor Mike Braun designated September as Archaeology Month in Indiana and is encouraging Hoosiers to take advantage of events happening across the state. This year marks the 31st anniversary of this special celebration that brings universities, museums, government entities, organizations, and Hoosiers together to learn more about Indiana’s archeological heritage.

Archaeology Month is coordinated by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology (DHPA) and officially designated by Gov. Braun.

“Indiana’s story stretches back long before we became a state, and archaeology gives us a window into the people and communities that shaped the Hoosier State we know today,” said Gov. Braun. “Archaeology Month is a great opportunity for Hoosiers to get out, explore our history and better understand the generations who came before us.”

During events throughout the month, Hoosiers can meet archaeologists and learn about the state’s past. Through the prior years’ celebrations, thousands of members of the public have been able to experience archaeology. Find more information and a schedule of events at on.IN.gov/DHPA.

Tying into the celebrations of the United States’ semiquincentennial, this year’s commemorative poster focuses on Vincennes and its rich multicultural heritage as a frontier capital.

Founded in 1732 in what was then French territory, Vincennes is Indiana’s oldest continuously inhabited community founded by Europeans. The area had been home to Native American tribes for thousands of years before European arrival. Control of the region shifted from Native Americans to France to Great Britain and later to the United States. The city served as the capital of the Indiana Territory from 1800 to 1813. The poster and an in-depth discussion of the design are available at on.IN.gov/archaeologymonth.

“I invite everyone to get out and participate in Archaeology Month, especially since this year is a special one for our nation,” said Alan Morrison, DNR director and state historic preservation officer.

Archaeologists have recorded more than 76,000 sites in Indiana since the early 1800s, helping shape public understanding of the people who have called Indiana home.