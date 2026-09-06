News Release, Indiana Department of Transportation:

INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation is seeking applicants for its Engineering Scholarship Program, available for eligible undergraduate and graduate students in Indiana. Recipients receive financial assistance, as well as paid employment opportunities. Students must be accepted or enrolled full-time in one of Indiana’s accredited Civil Engineering schools. The program must also be certified by Indiana’s Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET).

INDOT’s scholarship program offers $3,125 per semester or $2,083 per trimester for up to five years of post-secondary Civil Engineering education. Scholarship funds may be applied to educational expenses, fees, and books. Recipients will also have the opportunity to work at INDOT in full-time, paid positions during summer breaks and upon graduation.

Learn more about the INDOT Engineering Scholarship Program and the application process at indotscholarship.in.gov. Applications for the 2027-2028 school year must be emailed or postmarked by December 31, 2026.

(Image credit: Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest / Facebook)