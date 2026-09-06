DAY 3 -OKTOBERFEST 2026 continues with Michigan City Special Events presented by Arnett Construction & Roofing -FAMILY FRIENDLY-FREE-Parking fees do apply in Washington Park-Music on three stages-Food-Vendors and so much more. Here is today’s line-up for Sunday September 6th-subject to change. TEAM WIMS will be LIVE throughout the weekend. Thank you to our WIMS LIVE EVENT SPONSORS including Michigan City Special Events Arnett Construction & Roofing NIPSCO Chesterton Physical Therapy, Inc. Northwest Health Paladin, Inc. Arby’s-Michigan City Robert Tylisz Appliance #wims #whfb