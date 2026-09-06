CENTER ANNOUNCES 18th ANNUAL INNOVATION FORUM: “TOURING CREATIVITY THROUGH STAIN GLASS WINDOWS”

Stain glass windows tell stories of who we are, from where we come, and what inspires us. While each glass piece is different, all are magnificent.

Reflecting on the stories of stain glass windows in centers of faith, for instance, Pastor David Solum of Immanuel Lutheran Church noted: “Symbols and scenes simultaneously teach the faith, telling us who our God is, what He has done for us, and is doing for us. They also inspire us to live out God’s story, to imitate the faith, love, and virtues of those who have gone before us.”

On Saturday, September 19, those stories will be told at six Michigan City locations during this year’s Fall Innovation Forum. The free, public tour will include stops at:

• Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1237 East Coolspring

• Notre Dame Catholic Church, 1010 Moore Road

• St. Paul Lutheran Church, 818 Franklin Street

• St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 109 Ann Street

• St. Mary the Immaculate Conception, 411 West 10th Street

• Trinity Episcopal Church, 600 Franklin Square

The event will start at Immanuel Lutheran Church at 9:00 a.m. Cars may be parked there for anyone wanting to ride a bus. Participants may drive their own vehicle as well. Ending at 3 p.m., everyone will return to Immanuel to enjoy light refreshments.

Registrations are due no later than September 11, 2026. They may be made by telephoning Cynthia Hedge at the Center at 219-326-7259 or emailing creativity52@comcast.net . Due to the program’s format, tour reservations are limited.

“This tour will give people an opportunity to see priceless, one-of-a-kind works of art that are located in our own back yard. Don’t forget to respond because our docents need to know how many people to expect,” said Jane Daley, co-chair of this year’s Forum.

The Fall Innovation Forum is funded through the generosity of the Bethany Church Foundation of La Porte; Dr. Rakesh and Bina Gupta of the B. R. Foundation; and the Renaissance Group. For the last 18 years, the Center for Creative Solutions has sponsored the event, always focusing on creativity in every aspect of our everyday lives, noted Daley.

Community partners for the event include the Art on the Air on Lakeshore Public Radio; Indiana Arts Commission, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency; La Porte County Convention & Visitors Bureau; Morgan Family Foundation; Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest; The Nest; Westville Chamber of Commerce; Westville Public Library; and WIMS and WEFM radio stations.

The Center for Creative Solutions is a local non-profit organization building community through creativity events and workshops. Anyone wishing to sponsor a Center project or wanting a program on innovation may contact Hedge. All donations are tax-deductible.

The Center’s next major event will be northwest Indiana’s celebration of World Creativity & Innovation Week in April 2026. Highlighted will be the creativity of everyday people in area businesses, schools, and organizations. Scholarships, awards and the CREO! will honor creative students, poets and citizens. #wims #whfb

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