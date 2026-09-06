Last night at 6:58 PM, deputies responded to the 7000 east block of State Road 104 for a single-vehicle crash. The initial on-scene investigation completed by Deputy Alex Clemons and assisting deputies determined the following:

A blue 2017 Chevrolet passenger vehicle, being operated by 42-year-old Irene J. PANTLE of Walkerton, was traveling eastbound on SR 104. For an unknown reason, the vehicle left roadway and collided with a tree.

PANTLE was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Toxicology test results are pending. No further information is available for release.