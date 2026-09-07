HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. – Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) undergraduate program in Elementary Education has once again earned national recognition for excellence in preparing future educators to effectively teach reading.

The National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ), a nonpartisan research and policy organization, awarded PNW an A+ rating for its alignment with the science of reading, a set of evidence-based practices that have been shown to help most elementary students become successful readers.

NCTQ’s 2026 report, “Teacher Prep Review: Decoding Progress in Reading Preparation,” assessed over 700 elementary teacher preparation programs on how well they align with the science of reading’s essential components of effective reading instruction — phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension.

“We are incredibly proud of this recognition from NCTQ. Earning an A+ affirms the dedication of our faculty and our ongoing commitment to preparing teacher candidates with strong, research-based literacy instruction that positively impacts students and schools across our region,” said David Pratt, director of the PNW School of Education and Counseling.

PNW’s Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, offered with a concentration in Special Education, helps students build skills in teaching while enhancing their understanding of development theories, best practices and the latest research in the field. It also prepares future teachers to understand the teaching methods, practices and challenges found in elementary classrooms.

NCTQ’s A+ rating affirms PNW’s academic rigor and quality of education in preparing graduates whose instructional approaches align with the science of reading. It also reinforces PNW’s commitment to ensure aspiring teachers are equipped with the knowledge and skills to make a lasting impact on literacy and student success.

PNW’s program previously earned an A rating from NCTQ in 2023.