UPDATE: Press release and map updated to reflect correct closure area.

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of State Road 15 as part of ongoing construction.

Watch for roadwork on S.R. 15 between State Road 120 and Kesco Drive for new storm drains, pipes and pavement replacement. Work on the project is expected to be complete by December 1. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

During the closure, drivers should use the official detour of Bloomingdale Drive, Ponderosa Drive and Pearl Street, or seek an alternate route.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider safety for all by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.