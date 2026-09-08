Stop by the Lubeznik Center for the Arts on Friday September 25th between 5p-7p for a wonderful evening featuring conversation with Acclaimed Music Photgrapher Bobby Talamine as he unveils his new book FEMMES at FULL VOLUME, which celebrates women and female presenting artists who have shaped music. Joining Bobbby will be WIMS Radio Personality Ric Federighi. Travel through 40 years of memories. A Must have book for Music and Art Enthusiasts. Get you copy at this pre-release Event. For more information visit www.lubeznikcenter.org. #wims #whfb