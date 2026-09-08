Robert D. Hood, 75, Long Beach, Indiana, passed away Saturday, August

22, 2026 at 1:58 pm in Addison Pointe Health & Rehabilitation Center,

Chesterton, IN.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday,

September 9, 2026 at Mary Mother of Mercy Catholic Parish – Notre Dame

Campus with Rev. Daniel Raab officiating. Private burial took place in

Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, Michigan City, IN. Visitation will be from

10:00 am – 11:00 am, Wednesday at the church. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral

Chapel, Michigan City, IN is handling arrangements.

Contributions may be made to the Independent Cat Society, P.O Box 735,

Westville, IN 46391.

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