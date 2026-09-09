INDOT’s ProPEL State Road 2 study team will be hosting Community Office Hours on Thursday, Sept. 10.
“Stop by to learn more about the study, ask questions, and share your thoughts about S.R. 2,” INDOT said on their Facebook page.” No presentation, no formal meeting —just a chance to connect one-on-one for meaningful conversations with the project team.”
Locations and times are:
South Bend: 1-3 p.m. ET / 12 to 2 p.m. CT
Rolling Prairie: 4-6 p.m. ET / 3 to 5 p.m. CT
View upcoming office hours: ProPELSR2.com/events
(Image source: Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest / Facebook)